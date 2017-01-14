× LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA – Who, exactly, are the Seattle Seahawks this season? We might finally get an answer today.

Sometimes brilliant, other times frustrating, the Seahawks will get a chance to put an inconsistent season behind them and advance to the NFC Championship when the play the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Saturday.

A win would put them one game away from the Super Bowl – with a chance at a home game next weekend, should Dallas lose to Green Bay. A loss would leave fans scratching their heads following a season that featured a few maddening games that could’ve made this postseason far cushier.

For what it’s worth, most in the national media, as well as bettors, are picking the Falcons. They’ve jumped from 3.5-point favorites to 6.5-point favorites.

Stay on this page for live updates, stats & commentary: