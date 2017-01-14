‘It was a terrible day:’ Richard Sherman’s mom talks about losing her sister the day of Super Bowl 49

SEATTLE – Gridiron Mommas is a series of episode looking into the lives of the women who have raised some of today’s most influential Seahawks players.
As your exclusive home of the Seattle Seahawks, Q13 FOX is proud to bring you this series focusing on Beverly Sherman, the mother of Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman.
In this episode, she talks about losing her sister the morning of Super Bowl 49.
Thanks to the following for the development and production of Gridiron Mommas:
Creator: Lori Pacchiano
Director - Frazer loveman
Editing - 1Love Media
Colorist - 1Love Media
Lighting - 1Love Media
Host: Emoree Martin
Celebrity guest: Beverly Sherman
Audio Engineer: Marco Mendoza
Photography: Dane Anar
Photography: Sophie Chace
Producer: Jeff Shepard
Producer: Jordan Babineaux
Social/Digital Media: Nico Bristol
Catering: Peggy Coltrin
Dane Anar photography
Sophie Chace photography
Susan Chace avenue properties
Missy fox hair
Hair and make up: Labid Ulugalu
Hair and make up: Shanina Alifua
PA: Angela Mose
Music: Xola Malik
Music: Decent at best