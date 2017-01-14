× ‘If we do that well, we don’t lose:’ Pete Carroll’s key to the Falcons game

SEATTLE – Every week, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll takes a few minutes to talk to Q13 News’ Aaron Levine.

This week, they talked about whether the Seahawks can build on last week’s win, how the Falcons have changed since the teams played in the regular season, and what Seattle will have to do to get an upset win.

The way the team played last week, do you feel like you guys are on to something, potentially special?

Well, it was a really good game for us. I liked it across the board, even in the sense that we were patient to take the win in the fourth quarter. I thought we were really in a good place. So I’d love to see it just pick up and let’s go at it again, stay the same, yeah.

It’s always gratifying to find offensive success, but when you do it the way you did – running the ball well and winning the battles up front – what effect does that have on the rest of the team?

Well, it certainly helps the mentality. We’re feeding off of one another, and when Thomas is battering guys like that and really getting off the block, everybody’s having fun with it. Very good for our confidence, and it just kind of sets the tone.

When you watch the Falcons on film lately, how different are they from the Falcons team you faced back in October?

They’ve really improved. They had a big four-game run here at the end, and the played really tough defense, really aggressive. You can really see the scheme coming to life. I made the comment that in the Rams game they were really fast and really being aggressive and did a great job.

What did you see in quarters 1, 2 and 4 against the Falcons the first time around that you would like to do this week?

Well we were playing good football, it was 17-3 at one time or something and we were in good shape and we just gave them a couple big plays, just on mistakes that just don’t happen and aren’t gonna happen again. You know, those were two touchdowns, so they’re back in the game and they’re a good team. And they had another drive in them, and they scored, and so that was enough to give them the points and it almost made it a loss for us. But our guys hung in there tough and came back. I don’t think that those two plays are going to happen again, and so I’m going to count on us playing like we did against them in the past.

Last week – and I have an amateur eye, but maybe you can confirm this – it seemed like your team played very assignment-sound and disciplined.

Yeah, I think the whole game was like that. I think everybody was really sharp in all phases – special teams too. The commitment to the plan really showed up in all phases, so it was good to see that once again. The defense played pretty disciplined all year long – that’s how they’ve done it.

How much do they embrace the challenge, going up against the top offense?

Oh, they like that. They got no problem with that. They’re great players and their quarterback is phenomenal, their running backs are terrific, and Julio and Sanu, so those guys are for real, so our guys like that.

You mentioned Matt Ryan – worthy of league MVP?

Oh, certainly. I don’t know how that thing goes or who votes for that stuff, but he’s in the voting, right there.

When you look at the Falcons’ defense under Dan Quinn, does it remind you of your defense a few years back, when they were starting to make a name for themselves?

Yeah, I think it’s real similar. I mean, the scheme is the same, so they’re coaching the same stuff. What I see coming around is really the chase and the effort and the intensity. I know that their expectations are very similar to ours and you could really see it here late in the season.

It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. But, in divisional road games, they haven’t exactly started the way you would like. Is there a common theme in the first half of those games that you would like to fix, coming out of the gate on Saturday?

I think it’s a little bit of rope-a-dope. I’m gonna take it right back to Ali.

Really?

No. No, that’s not it. No, it just happened, you know? We haven’t been as productive as we need to be. We haven’t taken the ball off our opponents like we would like to. It’s really been across the board. But, we’ve had a ton of games that we’ve played across the country that’ve worked out fine. We know how to do this format, and I’m expecting us to play really well.

Looking back at the 2012 game, I know things have changed a lot since then. But do you feel like this is at all full-circle, given the fact that, yes, it was a disappointment, but that’s when the optimism started? Russell talking to you in the tunnel, and then you go on to win a Super Bowl?

Well, I don’t know if I’d put that much on it. I don’t know if that one game was so significant. It was significant heading into the offseason, and into that next year. But I don’t think it’s carried over, but maybe as we view it someday as we look back, we may say that.

This team will be successful on Saturday, if … what?

Well, we’ve got to take care of the football. If we do that well, we won’t lose if we take care of the ball. So that’s where that begins. If we do a good job there, and we’re able to take it off a couple times, we’ll be in good shape. But, we’re going to have to deal with their explosive nature. This is the most explosive team in the league and we’re going to have to keep them from having that kind of effect. If we can do that, and make them earn it, and take care of the football, then we’re going to be right there in this game.