‘Fast & Furious’ actor talks about knowing injured Officer Mike McClaughry

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The community of Mount Vernon came together Saturday night to watch a movie and raise money for an officer who was shot in the head in the line of duty.

In early December, Officer Mike McClaughry was shot while responding to reports of a shooting.

He is still in the hospital and his recovery has been slow, but steady.

To help with hospital bills, the Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon held a benefit showing of “The Fast and The Furious.” (A movie McClaughry hates)

They even had a guest appearance by star and Mount Vernon native Chad Lindberg.

“I’ve known Mick for a lot of years, and it just felt like the right thing to do — bringing the community together and give people a safe place to come and heal, laugh, and cry and put it somewhere,” actor and family friend Chad Lindberg said.

Three people were arrested for the shooting, two adults, and one juvenile. All three have been charged with his attempted murder.