Body found partially submerged in Puyallup River

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Police are investigating after a body was found partially submerged southeast of Tacoma in the Puyallup River.

The News Tribune reports the man’s body was found Friday by a person walking a dog in Puyallup.

Police Capt. Scott Engle said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s cause of death and identity