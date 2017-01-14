× Air stagnation advisory for parts of Washington, Oregon

RICHLAND, Wash. — Air quality has deteriorated in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an air stagnation advisory through Monday afternoon.

The advisory covers the Mid-Columbia region including cities from The Dalles, Pendleton and Bend in Oregon to the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla in Washington, among others.

The Tri-City Herald reports Benton Clean Air Agency data showed air quality at a level Friday considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The Washington State Department of Ecology says children, pregnant women, senior citizens and those with health issues should limit time outdoors.

Officials are also asking residents not to burn wood if they have another heating source in order to reduce pollution.