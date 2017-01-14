× ​Honest Company recalls organic baby powder

The Honest Company is recalling all of their Organic Baby Powder because it could be contaminated with microorganisms which could lead to skin or eye infections.

The Honest Company is voluntarily recalling this product out of an abundance of caution.

The baby powder is distributed in the United States in 4 oz containers, UPC #817810014529.

So far the Honest Company says this doesn’t impact any of their other products.

Customers may return the affected products for a full refund. Customers with questions may call 1-888-688-8653 Monday – Friday 5AM to 5PM Pacific, or email support@thehonestcompany.com with the subject line “Baby Powder”.

Canadian customers may call 1-888-532-0190 Monday – Friday 5AM to 5PM Pacific.