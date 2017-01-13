Quick-striking identity theft suspects: Help ID pair caught on camera using stolen credit cards minutes after car prowl

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle detectives are hoping you can help identify these two quick-striking suspects who wasted no time cashing-in on a car prowl with credit cards stolen from a victim’s work truck.

“Within a very short time, within 20 minutes or so, the suspects in this case went to some electronics stores and immediately started racking up thousands of dollars’ worth of purchases,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “You’ll watch them as they casually talk to the clerk on duty, it’s like they’re ‘old hand’ at this, which means they’ve probably done it several times.”

Surveillance video shows them inside the Microsoft Store at University Village. They got two Xbox’s there, then went across the mall to the Apple Store where they bought MacBook’s. Detectives say they also cashed-in with the cards at a grocery store — all-in-all charging more than $3,000 before the victim was able to cancel his cards.

If you recognize these two suspect, submit the information via the P3 Tips App to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You could be in line for up to a $1,000 cash reward if your information leads to his arrest.