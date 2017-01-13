Police say one man linked to 5 coffee stand robberies in Snohomish County

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Arlington Police believe one man could be responsible for as many as five robberies in just the past week and a half.

Investigators think he’s targeting espresso stands across Snohomish County.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a dark hoodie and a baseball cap in one of the robberies. Police said all of the victims reported a suspect dressed the same way.

Since the beginning of January investigators believe the same suspect has robbed baristas in coffee stands up and down the I-5 corridor.

“Every other day pattern indicates that he has a need for this so he’s going to continue to pursue that need to fill that need,” said Arlington Police’s Kristin Banfield.

Investigators said three of his targets were in Everett, and one each in Arlington and Marysville.

“Perhaps he has a car parked nearby or has an accomplice who is driving to get him out of the area pretty quickly,” Banfield said.

Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect walking up to the Candy Stripe Barista stand last Saturday. He demands all the cash from the employee and police said he gestured to his pocket like he has a gun.

The suspect’s victims told detectives he is a white male in his 20’s or 30’s wearing scruffy facial hair. They also said his sunken eyes are a distinctive feature.

“He could be wandering around anywhere,” said Marissa Eddy owner of Sports Buzz Espresso stand in Arlington.

She says she only learned about the robbers from one her customers. While her shop hasn’t been robbed she worries it’s only a matter of when.

“We have pepper-spray, we are open carry,” Eddy said. “We are allowed to have our guns.”

None of the baristas have been injured during the robberies.

Anyone with tips in the cases are asked to call local police.