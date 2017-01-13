No ‘Don’ at Trump’s inauguration: Planners tape over the name ‘Don’ on porta-potties

WASHINGTON — Inauguration planners rushed to wipe away a potential controversy Friday after porta-potties on the National Mall happened to be adorned with the President-elect’s first name.

Workers were spotted Friday morning covering the “Don’s Johns” logo with blue masking tape. The company is the number-one provider of sanitation services in the Washington, D.C., area.

It’s unclear who was responsible for the taping, but Don’s Johns Chief Operating Officer Rob Weghorst is not happy.

“We have no idea who’s doing the taping,” he said. “Someone did this and now we have to send people down to take it off.”

Weghorst expects his team, already working hard in light of the inaugural festivities for which they have been contracted, will remove the tape over the weekend.

Trump, whose middle name is John, will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol next Friday, an event expected to draw thousands of onlookers onto the National Mall who will use the facilities, of which there are about 2,000, according to Weghorst.

The company is the number-one provider of sanitation services in the Washington area.

“Don’s Johns’ long history of quality service has provided a loyal customer base which has made Don’s Johns the first name when it comes to a portable toilet rental within our region,” their website reads.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.