Marcos Figueroa : High-Violent gang member street named ‘D Nutty’ — wanted by DOC in Wenatchee

WANTED BY DOC IN WENATCHEE —

A violent felon who likes guns and meth: That is never a good mix.

And now, this gang member known as “D Nutty” on the streets — is wanted by the Department of Corrections in Wenatchee.

Marcos Figueroa is his real name.

He’s breaking probation on multiple meth busts.

The rest of his criminal history includes assault, harassment and lying to the law.

DOC officers say he’s inked with “No Remorse” on his left forearm and “No Pain” on his right, “Nutty” on his back and the word “Talk” on his right fingers to go with a bad four letter word on his left fingers.

If you know where this wanted High-Violent Offender is hiding tonight, submit the information via the P3 Tips App to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You could be in line for up to a $1,000 cash reward if your information leads to his arrest.