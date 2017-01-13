Man robs Seattle Goodwill with homemade hatchet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle police are asking for help to identify an armed robbery suspect. On January 6, detectives say he threatened two store employees at a Goodwill on 1400 S Lane Street with a homemade hatchet.

The loss prevention officers were trying to stop him outside the store after police say he stole a whole bunch of items that he had stuffed into a backpack.

Detectives say he pulled out the weapon and said, "don't touch me."

They backed off and followed the suspect to a gray mini-van.

Based on information developed from another woman seen inside the store with the suspect, officers say his first name may be 'Matt'. The suspect is 6'00, 180 lbs with a buzz cut hair, goatee and wearing a bleach T-shirt with a Zombie Marilyn Monroe on the front. He also had on red and white Nike tennis shoes.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to his arrest. If you know his name, send it to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-8477.