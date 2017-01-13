Man on bicycle hit, launched over guardrail by hit-and-run driver in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Hit by a car and launched over a guardrail, an Auburn man says he can’t believe he wasn’t seriously injured in the accident. The car that hit him didn’t stop.

Tukwila police are now investigating the accident as a hit-and-run crime. But without video surveillance near the intersection where it happened, they need witnesses to help identify the driver.

“Accidents happen but when you leave the scene of the accident it’s a crime,” said Joseph James, as he sat in his home in Auburn with his bruised ankle elevated on the coffee table.

He already planned to be on the couch this weekend.

“Definitely rooting for the Seahawks. Go Hawks,” said James.

But not like that.

“Bicycle versus car; car is going to win every time,” said James.

“I’m black and blue from the right side down, and my ankle, which got between the car and myself, is badly bruised.”

Considering what happened, his bike doesn’t look too bad with a few dents and bends.

“Violent, very violent. I rolled over the hood, hit the windshield and launched me over the guardrail,” said James.

James was crossing the northbound I-5 on-ramp off Interurban in Tukwila Wednesday morning around 7:30, when a car hit him, then drove off. He thinks the impact from his body hitting the car broke the driver’s windshield. He was surprised and very thankful he landed on the grass, not the metal guardrail.

“Thank God I didn’t break anything, just banged up and bruised,” said James.

He was even more surprised that driver didn’t stop.

“Moved around a little, then looked up and nobody was around,” said James.

Police say with no video surveillance in the area or license plate number, it’ll take a witness to come forward with a driver description to help find who hit James. In the meantime, James is taking the weekend to rest and reflect.

“This makes me look at life very different,” said James.

The car that hit James is described as a sporty 2-door, dark-colored car, possibly a Honda Prelude, late 90’s model. Anyone with information is asked to call Tukwila police.

James’ friends have set up a fund-raising account to help him pay for expenses while he’s out of work. That information can be found at the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/joes-medical-fund-and-loss-of-wages