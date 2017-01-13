Christopher Howard: High-risk sex offender convicted of raping child, woman — wanted in King County

WANTED BY DOC IN KING COUNTY —

Trying to pimp-out a 12 year old girl and raping a 13 year old he got drunk at a party: Just two of the heinous crimes high-risk sex offender, Christopher Howard, has been busted for.

Now, he’s failing to register as a sex offender in King County, where he has also been convicted of unleashing physical and sexual terror on a woman. “He beat her incredibly hard, tried to rape her, ending up acting out a sexual fantasy where he did rape her,” said Department of Corrections Ofc. Emily Isaacs. “This is an individual who’s violent. He’s on the run and we need your help to find him, now.”

He has more than 50 convictions on his massive rap sheet and DOC officers say he has a violent history of volatile, aggressive and assaultive behavior towards law enforcement personnel and DOC staff.

He’s 42 years old, 6’2” and weighs 185 pounds.

DOC officers say he uses the fake last name “Casteel” and the fake first name “Castle.”

He’s inked with tattoos all over his body, including the ones you see on his right arm.

If you know where he’s hiding, submit the information via the P3 Tips App to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-tips (8477).

You could be in line for up to a $1,000 cash reward if your information leads to his arrest.