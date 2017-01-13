Armed pawn shop robbers: Help ID pistol-packing perps who held up clerk at gunpoint.

WANTED IN RENTON ––

Renton police want your help in identifying two suspect involved in an armed robbery.

Surveillance video shows the two men — armed with pistols — walking into the Gold and Silver Traders pawn shop this past Saturday.

At one point, one suspect aimed his gun at the clerk before jumping over the counter, ordering the man to open the safe. The second suspect stood guard at the front of the store.

“These are two individuals capable of pulling a handgun out on somebody so we want to get to them before they try this again,” said Renton Police Cmdr. Jeffrey Eddy.

If you recognize them, submit the information via the P3 Tips App to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You could be in line for up to a $1,000 cash reward if your information leads to his arrest.