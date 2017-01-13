× Animal blood donations needed

Did you know your pet could save another animal’s life with a blood donation?

Veterinarians give blood transfusions to animals, just like doctors give to humans. And just like human blood banks, animal blood banks are often short on donations.

Any healthy dog or cat between 1 and 6 years old can donate, as long as they meet certain weight restrictions.

Donating does not cost owners anything. In fact, it comes with a free exam and testing for things like heartworm that might contaminate the donated blood. Veterinary technicians say once those tests are done, the process only takes about twenty minutes.

