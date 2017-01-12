× Wisconsin high school principal charged with raping student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A local high school principal was arrested Wednesday and is accused of rape, KCTV reported.

Winnetonka High School principal Matt Lindsey was arrested Wednesday.

The incidents allegedly happened in 1997 and 1998 when Lindsey was at Richmond High School, according to a probable cause statement from the Ray County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lindsey was the high school basketball coach and vice principal at Richmond High School.

He is accused of taking part in about 20 sexual encounters with a 16-year-old girl. Documents state most of the incidents happened in Lindsey’s home or the Lexington Inn Hotel.

Lindsey and the girl met while on a bus transporting the basketball team to and from games.

Harold Magruder’s two children and three grandchildren graduated from Richmond High School. He says cases like this cause parents to worry.

“It’s ridiculous,” Magruder said. “I don’t know what they can do to stop all this. It’s happening all the time all over.”

During Lindsey’s time as principal at Winnetonka High School, he informed parents in March of 2016 that former Winnetonka High School football coach Jarrett Morris was charged and accused of sending pornography to students and asking them to sneak away for sex at school.

Former Winnetonka student Justin Dunaway says he heard information about Morris acting inappropriately but not principal Lindsey.

“He never really did anything out of the ordinary at the school,” Dunaway said. “He was a friendly face. If you needed him, he was there. I shook his hand many times. I was close with him. It’s kind of scary.”

In August of 2015, The North Kansas City school district announced charges against former Northgate Middle School teacher Samuel Waltemath who was accused of having sex with a 13-year-old in a treehouse. He pleaded guilty in November of last year.

According to court records, investigators interviewed another former student who said she would give the victim a ride to Lindsey’s home in Richmond back in the 1990s.

He was arrested in Clay County and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

