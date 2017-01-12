× Thousands of salt lamps recalled due to shock, fire hazards

Thousands of rock salt lamps are being recalled because they could catch on fire.

About 80,000 of these lamps sold under the Lumière brand were sold at Michael’s stores.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite — posing shock and fire hazards.

So far, no injuries have been reported. Consumers are urged to stop using the lamps immediately.

Here is a list of the affected units that can be returned to the store for a refund:

Rock of Gibraltar Lamp

495144

00886946056253

Carnival of Lights

495433

00886946058325

Basket of Rocks

495146

00886946056277

Click here for more information from CPSC.