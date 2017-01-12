Semi crash near SR 512 and Pioneer Ave., briefly closes highway
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A crash with injuries briefly shut down State Route 512 near Pioneer Avenue in Pierce County Thursday.
Washington State Trooper Todd Bartolac said a semi driver was arrested for suspicion of impairment.
Another driver was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center. No word on their condition at this time.
A criminal investigation is ongoing.
The crash happened about 4 p.m.
One lane is currently open from westbound SR 512 to southbound Interstate 5.
47.180361 -122.291767