Semi crash near SR 512 and Pioneer Ave., briefly closes highway

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A crash with injuries briefly shut down State Route 512 near Pioneer Avenue in Pierce County Thursday.

Washington State Trooper Todd Bartolac said a semi driver was arrested for suspicion of impairment.

Another driver was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center. No word on their condition at this time.

A criminal investigation is ongoing.

The crash happened about 4 p.m.

One lane is currently open from westbound SR 512 to southbound Interstate 5.