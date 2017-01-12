× Mukilteo house party shooter blames jealous rage and access to guns during sentencing

SEATTLE – The man who admitted to killing 3 people at a Mukilteo house party apologized to the victims and their family members on Thursday.

Allen Ivanov, the man who admitted to the killings, asked for a plea deal taking the death penalty off the table.

Before a judge sentenced Ivanov to life without the possibility of parole, Ivanov addressed the victim’s family members at length.

Before Ivanov spoke, the court heard from many people affected. The first person to speak was the homeowner of the house where the shootings occurred. The woman says her son held a party for his friends and when Ivanov opened fire he left a trail of blood, shattered glass and 20 bullets into her home. The homeowner said if her son had not tripped while running he would have been hit by the bullets.

“I waited outside that house for hours, my heart racing, I pulled the trigger because I couldn`t control my emotions,” Allen Ivanov said.

Ivanov said he opened fire in a jealous rage over his ex-girlfriend Anna Bui.

“Anna visits me in my dreams and visits me all the time I cannot explain how much I loved her and how I still and forever will,” Ivanov said.

Ivanov killed Anna and friends Jordan Ebner and Jake Long. Will Kramer shot in the back survived and 16 others ran for their lives.

“I felt an intense heat on my left hand I didn`t know at that time it was a bullet passing my fingertips,” Alex Levin said.

Levin says Jordan was his best friend and the last image of Jordan haunts him everyday.

“I looked down the hallway and I saw Jordan Ebner laying on the ground motionless with his eyes open,” Levin said.

In just 35 seconds, Ivanov forever changed so many lives.

Jordan’s father Brad Ebner told the court he`s disappointed Ivanov will not be getting the death penalty. And the father could barely talk overcome by grief.

“He took my first boy, I will never get to see him, getting married or have kids,” Ebner said.

Jake Long`s mother Autumn Snider brought the cremated remains of her son to court. She says every minute has been painful since the July 30th shooting.

“It seeps down into my chest where my heart is squeezed to the point I am sure it’s going to explode,” Snider said.

Although Anna Bui`s father, Hung Bui, needed a translator the devastation is profound.

“I think about it I cry I don`t know how to stop it, just hard,” Bui said.

Hung had a message for the public. He wants the tragedy to be a lesson for young people asking them to talk out their emotions and never resort to violence.

Anna’s cousin Phuong Bui also spoke saying the tragedy has made her question humanity.

She says one of the most painful moments was when she saw Anna’s father at the funeral.

“I turned to the side and watched her father, my uncle kneeling beside her casket rendering, caressing her face begging for her daughter to come back, a person does not get over that,” Phuong Bui said.

We also heard from others who are appalled by the crime and Ivanov`s behavior since.

“Since the crime he has written rap lyrics bragging about murdering his girlfriend,” Paul Kramer said.

Will Kramer’s dad Paul addressed the court calling Ivanov a monster.

“HeHe was raised as a spoiled brat, it appears he never heard no and a monster was created,” Kramer said.

Ivanov did apologize.

“I want to apologize whole heartedly to all those whose lives I’ve taken, Anna, Jordan and Jake and all of you whose lives have been so darkened,” Ivanov said.

Ivanov also blamed access to guns for the shooting.

“It was the ease of buying a gun that enabled me to act out my emotions,” Ivanov said.

Leaving court, Snider says Ivanov’s words gave her no comfort at all

“I feel like his apology was extremely insincere,” Snider said.