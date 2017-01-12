Microsoft workers say reviewing graphic content caused PTSD

SEATTLE (AP) — Two former Microsoft workers are claiming their work reviewing abuse, child pornography and other graphic material flagged for removal caused them post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that Henry Soto and Greg Blauert have filed a lawsuit against Microsoft Corp. claiming the technology company was negligent and violated prohibitions of discrimination based on disabilities.

Soto and Blauert worked to review and remove disturbing images, videos and accounts that depicted graphic violence and abuse.

They say they were not given proper mental-health support to cope with the impact of reviewing material they called traumatic.

A Microsoft spokeswoman says the company requires mandatory meetings with psychologists for workers who review graphic material.

She also says group meetings are held to ease the trauma of the material.