League releases full 2017 schedule for MLS Cup champion Sounders FC

SEATTLE — The MLS Cup Champion Seattle Sounders FC will open the 2017 season on the road for the first time in club history.

Major League Soccer on Thursday announced its regular season schedule, including 34 matches for each team.

The Sounders play the Houston Dynamo at 5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 4th.

Seattle is 5-3-0 all-time in MLS regular season openers. The team says the season opener is away this season is because of scheduled infrastructure improvements at CenturyLink Field.

The Rave Green home opener is set for 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 19th against the New York Red Bulls.

The Sounders will host three of its six 2017 Cascadia Cup matches against Portland and Vancouver. The May 27 matchup between the Sounders and Timbers will air on the home of the Sounders, Q13 FOX.

The team says eight of the club’s final nine matches this season are against Western Conference opponents.

Below is the full season schedule:

DAY DATE OPPONENT KICKOFF (PT) Saturday March 4 at Houston Dynamo 5:30 p.m. Saturday March 11 at Montreal Impact 4:00 p.m. Sunday March 19 New York Red Bulls 4:00 p.m. Friday March 31 Atlanta United FC 7:00 p.m. Saturday April 8 at San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 p.m. Friday April 14 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC TBD Sunday April 23 at LA Galaxy 1:00 p.m. Saturday April 29 New England Revolution 7:00 p.m. Saturday May 6 Toronto FC 1:00 p.m. Saturday May 13 at Chicago Fire 5:30 p.m. Wednesday May 17 at Sporting Kansas City 5:30 p.m. Saturday May 20 Real Salt Lake 2:00 p.m. Saturday May 27 Portland Timbers 12:00 p.m. – Q13 FOX Wednesday May 31 at Columbus Crew SC 4:30 p.m. Sunday June 4 Houston Dynamo 7:00 p.m. Saturday June 17 at New York City FC 10:00 a.m. Wednesday June 21 Orlando City SC 7:30 p.m. Sunday June 25 at Portland Timbers 1:00 p.m. Tuesday July 4 at Colorado Rapids 6:00 p.m. Wednesday July 19 D.C. United 7:30 p.m. Sunday July 23 San Jose Earthquakes 7:00 p.m. Saturday July 29 at LA Galaxy TBD Saturday August 5 at Minnesota United FC 5:00 p.m. Saturday August 12 Sporting Kansas City 1:00 p.m. Sunday August 20 Minnesota United FC 7:00 p.m. Wednesday August 23 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC TBD Sunday August 27 Portland Timbers 6:30 p.m. Sunday September 10 LA Galaxy 6:00 p.m. Saturday September 16 at FC Dallas 5:00 p.m. Saturday September 23 at Real Salt Lake 6:30 p.m. Wednesday September 27 Vancouver Whitecaps FC TBD Sunday October 1 at Philadelphia Union 10:00 a.m. Sunday October 15 FC Dallas 2:00 p.m. Sunday October 22 Colorado Rapids 1:00 p.m.

The MLS season officially gets underway on Friday, March 3rd when the expansion Minnesota United head to Portland to take on the Timbers.