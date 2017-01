LOS ANGELES — The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles from San Diego, the NFL team announced Thursday.

The team is moving after more than five decades in San Diego. They will join the recently relocated Rams in the second-largest media market in the country.

The team released a statement from chairman Dean Spanos Thursday morning, announcing the move:

A letter from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/rTNIvrsN1A — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017

Twitter was abuzz with the news.

The Chargers wasted no time and have changed their Twitter name to Los Angeles Chargers. pic.twitter.com/SyQJGftTPy — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 12, 2017

