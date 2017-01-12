× Defensive tackle Tony McDaniel to play against Falcons; Prosise up in the air

SEATTLE — Seahawks defensive tackle Tony McDaniel will play in Saturday’s divisional round playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons, coach Pete Carroll said.

“He’s ready,” Carroll said at Thursday’s press conference.

McDaniel missed the wild card match-up against the Detroit lions due to a concussion. A stalwart on the defensive line, McDaniel adds a boost to the Seahawks pass rush of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Running back C.J. Prosise – who has been out with a shoulder injury since Week 11 – might also play, Carroll said. Prosise practiced all week, but Carroll said they won’t make a final determination until Saturday.

“He’s regaining his confidence and getting going again,” Carroll said. “We’ll check him after the whole week’s work on Friday and see how it goes.”

With Prosise an unknown, Thomas Rawls and Alex Collins could continue to see a majority of the carries.