WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for Allen Ivanov, man who killed 3 teens in Mukilteo

EVERETT, Wash. — Allen Ivanov, the 20-year-old man who killed three people last summer at a Mukilteo house party, is being sentenced on Thrusday.

Ivanov pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, and in exchange prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

The Snohomish County prosecutor says the deal saved families from going through a long trial.

Ivanov is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Investigators said Allen Ivanov attacked the July 30 gathering in Mukilteo because he was upset that his former girlfriend seemed to be moving on after their breakup.

Ivanov was charged with the killings of Anna Bui, Jacob Long and Jordan Ebner, who were all 19.

