Young cancer patient gets wish: To tour Amazon fulfillment center

PHOENIX Ariz. – A young Tucson boy’s wish came true Tuesday morning, as he got a behind-the-scenes tour of the Amazon fulfillment center in Phoenix, KPHO reported.

Benjamin Bicknese was diagnosed with a kidney tumor at age 6.

Over the past two years, he has undergone numerous surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy, and he continues his battle with cancer.

“Ben is a cancer survivor. This is his second run. He’s at home a lot; he’s out of school and couldn’t go to the mall or be like a normal kid,” said Cecilia Bicknese.

Because of his suppressed immune system, Ben is often unable to leave the house and his family frequently orders from Amazon for home delivery.

All that online ordering piqued Ben’s curiosity about exactly what happens after customers click “Buy” on Amazon.com.

“I’ve always wondered what this facility looks like,” said Ben.

“Ben is an Amazon customer and gets extremely excited every time he gets an order,” said Martin Noack from Amazon.

To show him how customer orders are fulfilled and in celebration of his eighth birthday, Amazon hosted a custom tour of its fulfillment center for Ben, his family, and staffers from Banner Diamond Children’s Medical Center where Ben receives his medical treatment.

During Tuesday’s tour, Ben got to pick out birthday presents using a treasure map, pack a box filled with picked items, and be named an honorary Amazonian.

And that’s not the end of it. On Wednesday, Ben will help Amazon make a special delivery at Banner Diamond Children’s Medical Center in Tucson, during which Amazon will donate 50 Amazon tablets and $2,500 in gift cards for pediatric patients to use while they are in treatment.

“He’s wondered for so long what this place looked like and he could only imagine, for him to come here is pretty awesome,” said Cecilia.

“Obviously, extremely touched by it and honored to be able to be a part of it,” said Noack.