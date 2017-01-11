VIDEO: Drone crashes into Space Needle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A newly released video shows a drone crashing into the Space Needle and startling pyrotechnicians preparing for the fireworks display last month.

The drone crashed about 575 feet above the ground.

The Space Needle was not damaged in the collision.

The incident was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration and the drone is now in the possession of the Seattle Police Department.

Ron Sevart, Space Needle CEO and President, said this is the third time they have recovered a drone on needle property.

The state currently has no restrictions on the use of drones, although there are federal requirements requiring some drone owners to register their “unmanned aircraft” depending on the weight of the drone.

In a release, Sevart joked, “It looks like the drone tractor beam we installed on the Space Needle is working.”