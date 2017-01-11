× Southbound Amtrak service to Portland temporarily suspended due to weather

SEATTLE — Southbound Amtrak Cascades service between Seattle and Portland is temporarily suspended due to severe weather, with no estimated time of reopening.

Weather on the track operated by BNSF Railway Co. halted operations of the southbound route early Wednesday morning, Amtrak Cascades said in a release.

No alternate transportation is provided.

Northbound service between Seattle and Portland will continue to operate as normal. Trains north of Seattle to Vancouver, B.C and south of Portland to Eugene are also operating normally, but subject to weather delays.

Passengers with travel plans can change them or review their refund options here.