Russell Wilson thrilled to have 'Hall of Fame type' Marcel Reece in backfield

SEATTLE – In case it’s not obvious, the answer is yes, Russell Wilson is thrilled to have a great fullback sharing his backfield.

The Seattle Seahawks’ running game came to life last Saturday, just as they began incorporating Marcel Reece as a lead blocker to a greater degree.

“You think about Marcel Reece, in my opinion he’s a Hall of Fame type player,” Wilson said Wednesday during his press conference at the VMAC.

Seattle will try to recreate last week’s magic when it travels to Atlanta to play the Falcons in the Georgia Dome on Saturday. Kickoff is at 1:35 p.m., but coverage begins at 6 a.m. on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

Reece has been in the NFL since the Miami Dolphins signed him as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington in 2008. He was cut, but emerged with the Oakland Raiders, making four Pro Bowls and being named a second-team All-Pro in 2013.

“When you have a guy like that that on your team, and a guy like that right behind you that you can trust at all times …” Wilson said.

Wilson gave Reece a game ball after Saturday’s 26-6 victory over the Detroit Lions. It’s no wonder – after mostly flailing for much of the season in the run game, the Seahawks pounded out 177 yards on 38 carries, including 161 yards by Thomas Rawls.

“He’s a guy that does the game the right way,” Wilson said. “He’s a professional. As soon as he stepped into the locker room, he’s done it the right way.

“He gets here super early, he’s passionate about the game. He just wants to win, and win at all costs.”