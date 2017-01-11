Real-life Bambi gets stuck on ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIMSBURY, Conn. -- A deer got stuck on the ice of the Farmington River in Simsbury, Connecticut for hours Monday, and the whole ordeal was caught on camera.

State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection believe the deer was chased onto the ice by coyotes.

A rescue worker had to lower herself onto the ice and pull her in.

"She was kicking and screaming and naturally she's frightened, that's why you cover the head just as you would other species," said animal control officer, Mark Rudewicz.

Once on solid ground, the deer was unable to run off her own, so crews carried her to a safe spot.

"Right now she's out of the water, she's on dry land safe and we're letting her rest and we'll follow through and see how she's doing a little later," said Rudewicz. "Hopefully she's up and recovered and gone. Face it, we're all animals, we're all animal lovers. I am, and the goal was to try to save this creature's life. It's a good story and at least of right now it has a happy ending."

Officials believe the deer will survive.