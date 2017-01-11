× Proposed bill would allow Washington residents to grow own pot

OLYMPIA — A bill introduced in the state Legislature would allow Washington residents to grow personal use marijuana plants in their home.

The bill, sponsored by State Rep. Sherry Appleton (D-Poulsbo), authorizes the production of personal use recreational marijuana plants for anyone 21 years old or older.

Residents would be able to grow up to six plants as long as less than 24 ounces of “usable marijuana is harvested,” the bill states.

In houses with more than one adult, no more than 12 plants and 48 ounces of usable marijuana would be permissible.

The bill would amend Washington’s recreational marijuana law, which currently does not permit home growth. According to the marijuana advocacy group NORML, Washington is the only state which allows for recreational usage that doesn’t give users the option of growing their own plants.