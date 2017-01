× Police looking for thief who stole 4 guitars from mom and pop music shop in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A mom and pop shop in Lynnwood says it’s just not right — a thief walked right into their music store and stole four guitars right off their walls.

Detectives are hoping you can help identify the man they’re looking for.

Jamie Tompkins has more in this video report: