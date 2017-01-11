WATCH: Gov. Jay Inslee’s inaugural address
Check the latest school closures and delays
Q13 FOX is the exclusive home of your Seattle Seahawks

Police looking for Mountlake Terrace girl who disappeared last week

Posted 12:16 PM, January 11, 2017, by
Jordan Adams

Jordan Adams

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE – Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who’s been missing for more than a week.

Jordan Adams was last seen walking away from Edmonds Woodway High School by herself the morning of Jan. 3.

Adams is 5-foot-10 weighs about 210 pounds.

Her hairstyle has changed since the picture police released. She has a bright-red-and-orange Mohawk now.

If you have any idea where she is, call the Mountlake Terrace police department at (425) 670-8260.