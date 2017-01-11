× Police looking for Mountlake Terrace girl who disappeared last week

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE – Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who’s been missing for more than a week.

Jordan Adams was last seen walking away from Edmonds Woodway High School by herself the morning of Jan. 3.

Adams is 5-foot-10 weighs about 210 pounds.

Her hairstyle has changed since the picture police released. She has a bright-red-and-orange Mohawk now.

If you have any idea where she is, call the Mountlake Terrace police department at (425) 670-8260.