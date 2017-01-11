Animals at the Oregon Zoo are having the best time playing in the snow

PORTLAND, Ore. — A polar bear, seals and even an elephant at the Oregon Zoo are absolutely thrilled a snowstorm slammed Portland this week.

The zoo posted a video of the animals rolling and splashing in the snow.

The snowstorm toppled trees, closed schools and cut power to thousands in Portland and southwest Washington.

The National Weather Service says parts of Portland got up to a foot of snow, a rare event in a city known for its rain.

The snow began at the end of Tuesday’s rush-hour commute, so the roads were free of heavy traffic during the storm. Still, some cars were left abandoned on highways and the state Department of Transportation warned drivers to stay home Wednesday, if possible.

Several large branches were down near Portland State University and Portland General Electric reports that more than 30,000 customers are without power.