Oregon governor declares state of emergency

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency due to severe winter storm conditions.

Brown said in a news release Wednesday the declaration came at the request of local officials and was based on recommendations from the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.

"As snow continues to accumulate and local authorities respond to provide core services and clear roadways, all available state resources will be made available to ensure the safety of communities throughout Oregon," Brown said in the release.

Officers Providing Transport to Shelter, Assisting Stranded Motorists Overnight (Photo) https://t.co/E8iCcrq800 pic.twitter.com/KFrOnxWiVF — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 11, 2017

The declaration allows the deployment of Oregon State Police and the Oregon National Guard to support to communities needing assistance.

The declaration also allows for aid in recovery efforts related to the recent of series of severe winter storms.

#PortlandSnow north portland snow figures get creative late at night pic.twitter.com/k15hpiKEjl — Meghan (@Fielduvdreams) January 11, 2017

The state of emergency is in effect for 30 days, unless terminated sooner by the governor.