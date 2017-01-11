New look for Main Street in downtown Bothell

BOTHELL — The city is finalizing the design of the new streetscape project expected to help revitalize downtown Bothell following last summer’s fire. City leaders will meet with downtown business owners Wednesday to layout the plan and discuss the Main Street Enhancement Project.

The $7 million dollar project includes new sidewalks, more public gathering space, and additional parking. The work will be done along Main Street in between Bothell Way NE and 102nd Avenue NE. The second phase will include Main Street from 102nd Avenue NE and 104th Avenue NE/Kaysner Way.

“The building facades won’t change. The old time look won’t change, but the actual road structure and sidewalks will look just like down on Bothell Everett Highway,” said Leigh Henderson, business owner.

In the short term, several business owners expressed concerns about the construction causing congestion, but they support the project. City leaders say they want to work with downtown businesses to find solutions.

“We are really looking to do everything we can to help the businesses survive through the construction so they can thrive afterwards,” said public works director Erin Leonhart.

A portion of the project will be funded by the state. The Washington State Transportation Improvement Board awarded the city $4.7 million for the Main Street Enhancement Project.

The city has worked on the project for years, but officials say they wanted to move forward with it after a fire destroyed several buildings in 2016.

The project meeting is at city hall Wednesday morning.

Construction is expected to begin in April 2017.