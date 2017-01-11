Murder charge filed in 2016 case; Kirkland police searching for suspect

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Authorities filed a murder charge on Wednesday against a man suspected in a 2016 Kirkland homicide.

According to Kirkland police, Juan Felipe Galeana Madrigal now faces a first-degree murder charges, and detectives need help finding him.

On May 7, 2016, officers were called to the report of gunshots in the 9700 block of NE 138th Place. Officers spotted a man with a gunshot wound inside a residence. That man, Francisco Javier Mendoza, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he later died.

Detectives believe the murder happened in relation to a drug trafficking altercation between the two men.

Juan Felipe Galeana Madrigal is described as a 31 year-old Hispanic-male, 5’ 5” tall, 130 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He is known to where a mustache with goatee and has “Famlia” tattooed on the right side of his head.

Here is additional information from police about the suspect:

Galeana-Madrigal is known to frequent motels in Auburn and cities in South King County and has family in Tacoma.

He has ties to family in Southern California and is known to frequent Oregon State.

He was last known to be in the Palm Desert area in September.

He is involved in the trafficking of narcotics up and down the west coast.

He is known to go by the alias JOSE GERARDO DE DIOS MEDRANO; and “PELON.”

If seen he should be considered armed and dangerous.