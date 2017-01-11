× Marvel at the beauty that is a 30-foot burrito made in Puyallup

SEATTLE — A Puyallup restaurant drew quite a crowd Tuesday night when it honored local military communities with a unique gift.

That gift? A big ol’ 30-foot burrito.

Fiesta Taqueria and Tequila Bar wrapped up the big boy as part of its monthly free meal to military members, veterans and first responders.

The burrito fed about 40 people. But while many service members came for the free food, some just came to marvel at the craftsmanship.

"It's a gigantic burrito so I couldn't miss it," one patron told Q13 News.

For more on Fiesta Taqueria and Tequila Bar's monthly service members' meal on the second Tuesday of every month, head to their website.