Local firefighters use tractor to rescue horse from swimming pool

BLACK DIAMOND, Wash. — Local firefighters helped rescue a horse that had fallen into a swimming pool and was struggling to get out.

With the temperatures below freezing, crews used a tractor to pull the horse out, King County Fire District #44 officials said in a Facebook post.

The horse was hypothermic and could not stand once removed from the water. The horse’s owners, firefighters, a veterinarian and animal control warmed the horse up with blankets until it regained strength.

After about an hour, the horse could stand on its own. It is now being treated in a stable.