Governor Inslee urges lawmakers to fund public education

SEATTLE – Minutes after being sworn in for his second term, Governor Inslee got right to the point.

“Our top priority fully funding education this year,” Inslee said.

During his state of the state address on Wednesday the governor mentioned other issues but his 20 minute long speech focused almost entirely on funding public education.

Inslee said issues like use of deadly force, paid family leave, gun safety and taking care of our veterans are all important. But education he says is the paramount duty for lawmakers this year.

“None of these issues are more important than fully funding k through 12 education to our kids,” Inslee said.

A state supreme court in the McLeary decision found ruled the state was failing to fund public education. The state is being fined $100,000 a day by the courts until lawmakers come to a solution.

Both democrats and republicans applauded when the governor said a 4 year degree is not the only way to achieve success.

But when he touted his $4 billion tax proposal to fix the education system there was no applause from the republicans.

Republican lawmakers say they are committed to funding public education but they don’t like what is on the table right now saying Inslee’s plan is too tax heavy that will hurt businesses.

“It’s heavy B & O tax, it’s heavy on taxing many of the small businesses,” Rep. J.T Wilcox said.

Answering questions after the governor’s speech, some republicans say new taxes isn’t the answer. They are interested in reforming what’s already in place.

“Why is the most affluent part of the state they pay by far the least portion of the school of their taxes,” Rep. Dan Kristiansen said.

Some are after what is called a levy swap which would essentially reduce districts use of local levies while raising property taxes for wealthy school districts. Although Inslee wants to raise $4 billion in taxes he is opposed to raising it through property and sales taxes.

Republicans say they need time to identify new revenues.

“Certainly we are not going to be reliant on taxes as this governor I guarantee it,” Rep. Mark Schoelser said.

As the two sides disagree on how to fix the problem Inslee told lawmakers there is more than one path to fix the crisis. He reminded the state that the stakes are high.

“Kids are only 5 years of age one time if we don’t do this for them they don’t get a redo,” Inslee said.