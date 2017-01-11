× Snow now, but is a warmup on the way?

SEATTLE — As many around the Puget Sound woke up to snow and frigid temperatures Wednesday morning, the question remains:

When will it warm up?

Temperatures in Seattle have been well below average so far for the month of January. And it will be at least a few more days until we return to normal, Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson said.

The biting north wind and snow that canceled some schools Wednesday morning should ease throughout the day. But drivers should remain vigilant, as cold temperatures are expected to last through Friday.

We should continue to expect "dry weather, sunshine and cool temperatures," Stevenson said. Lows will be in the upper 20s and highs in the mid-to-upper 30s, Stevenson said.

Relief is in sight, though. On Saturday, we'll see increasing clouds and high temperatures around 40 degrees. Rain will arrive late Sunday, and highs will continue to be in the 40s.

Though it's far out, the middle of next week looks to warm up even more, with temperatures pushing 50 degrees.

Nearly a heatwave compared to what we've seen lately.

