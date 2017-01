FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Police in Federal Way are seeking information about a man who was found fatally shot.

The News Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/l8jtE4 ) a security guard called 911 after finding a man unconscious at an apartment complex early Wednesday.

Police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock says officers arrived and found a 27-year-old Federal Way man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police believe the man was killed elsewhere and dumped.

The man was not identified.