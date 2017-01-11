× Falcons fan starts petition for Future to sing national anthem at Seahawks playoff game

SEATTLE — This is so not happening.

But here’s what’s going on: Russell Wilson is married to singer Ciara. Before that, Ciara was engaged to a rapper named Future, and the two had a child together.

Can you see where this story is going? You guessed it — Future is from Atlanta, where the Seattle Seahawks will play their divisional playoff game on Saturday (coverage begins at 6 a.m. on Q13 FOX, home of the Hawks).

Now a petition has surfaced asking that Future sing the national anthem before the game: As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had more than 2,300 signatures.

But don’t worry 12s, Falcons coach Dan Quinn has already said they’re not going “to go down that road.”

“We will absolutely not go down that road,'' Dan Quinn told @Bighugh53 about requesting Future songs to annoy Russell Wilson. — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) January 10, 2017

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson appears to be loving life with his new wife and her son (she had with Future).

Go Hawks.

