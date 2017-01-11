Driver pleads guilty to Bremerton bus stop crash that killed woman, injured man

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of driving into a Bremerton bus stop in September, striking two people, has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

The Kitsap Sun reports (https://goo.gl/Ys7ZZD ) 23-year-old Calob Courtney entered the pleas Wednesday. He will be sentenced later this month.

Courtney was arrested in September after 31-year-old Margaret “Maggie” Parnell was struck and killed. A 63-year-old man suffered leg injuries in the same incident.

Parnell and the man were at a bus stop just before noon Sept. 8 when they were struck.

A Bremerton police officer who interviewed Courtney wrote he exhibited signs of meth and marijuana use.

Court documents say Courtney admitted he had used both drugs and was driving to work at the time.