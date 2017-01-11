CNN issues response to Trump’s accusations of false reporting
NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump called out the news organization CNN in his first press conference since the election Wednesday, saying the “organization is terrible” and is a purveyor of “fake news.”
The press conference featured a confrontation between Trump and CNN reporter Jim Acosta. Acosta demanded an opportunity to ask a question – but Trump refused, calling CNN and Buzzfeed fake news.
Trump told Acosta, “Your organization is terrible; I’m not going to give you a question.” Acosta replied, “Mr. President-elect, that’s not appropriate.”
Below is CNN’s response to the incident, posted on their website:
CNN’s decision to publish carefully sourced reporting about the operations of our government is vastly different than Buzzfeed’s decision to publish unsubstantiated memos. The Trump team knows this. They are using Buzzfeed’s decision to deflect from CNN’s reporting, which has been matched by the other major news organizations.
We are fully confident in our reporting. It represents the core of what the First Amendment protects, informing the people of the inner workings of their government; in this case, briefing materials prepared for President Obama and President-elect Trump last week.
We made it clear that we were not publishing any of the details of the 35-page document because we have not corroborated the report’s allegations. Given that members of the Trump transition team have so vocally criticized our reporting, we encourage them to identify, specifically, what they believe to be inaccurate.