CNN issues response to Trump’s accusations of false reporting

NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump called out the news organization CNN in his first press conference since the election Wednesday, saying the “organization is terrible” and is a purveyor of “fake news.”

The press conference featured a confrontation between Trump and CNN reporter Jim Acosta. Acosta demanded an opportunity to ask a question – but Trump refused, calling CNN and Buzzfeed fake news.

Trump told Acosta, “Your organization is terrible; I’m not going to give you a question.” Acosta replied, “Mr. President-elect, that’s not appropriate.”

Below is CNN's response to the incident: