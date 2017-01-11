× School district reports attempted luring of elementary school student in Poulsbo

POULSBO, Wash. — A man in a small SUV approached two elementary students walking home from school and attempted to lure at least one into his car, the North Kitsap School District said in a message sent to parents Wednesday.

“We have learned that yesterday afternoon just before 4:00pm an adult whitel male in a small, green Jeep Wrangler-like SUV with a black top and black running boards approached two elementary school students walking home from school along the access driveway behind the North Kitsap Pool/Poulsbo Middle School,” the message read.

“The male attempted to lure at least one student into his car. The male is described as an adult white male, approximately in his 30s with short, dark hair and a goatee. Law enforcement is currently investigating.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Shawn Ziemann with the Poulsbo Police Department at (360)779-3113.

North Kitsap School District’s Jennifer Markaryan said there was an increased presence by Poulsbo in the area after schools released Wednesday.