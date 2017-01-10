× Zillow gives $5 million toward UW computer science building

SEATTLE (AP) _ Online real-estate company Zillow has pledged $5 million toward the cost of the University of Washington’s new computer science building.

The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2i9Ox2Y ) that the Zillow Group announced the donation on Tuesday, marking the first time the Seattle-based company has made a major corporate donation.

Zillow is only the most recent technology company to donate to the university’s planned $110million project. Other big contributors have included Microsoft, which kicked off the drive with a $10 million donation in June 2015, and Amazon, which pledged another $10 million in October of last year.

In all, $55.7 million has been pledged for the building.