Top 5 things that have changed since last time Seahawks faced Falcons (and won)

A lot has changed since the last time the Seahawks and Falcons met back in October… a game the Seahawks won 26-24 at CenturyLink Field.

Thomas Rawls is back at running back for the Seahawks.

And boy, is he. Rawls set a franchise record with 161 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Lions last week. Back in week 6, Christine Michael was the leading rusher for the Hawks, rushing for 64 yards and two touchdowns while Rawls was out with injury. Michael, of course, was let go a few weeks later, and now he’s playing quite a bit with the Packers.

Earl Thomas is done for the season.

The Seahawks’ secondary has not been the same since Thomas suffered a leg injury December 4th against the Panthers. The defense seemed to do just fine without him last week against Matthew Stafford, though. Kam Chancellor was also missing from the Seahawks’ lineup against the Falcons, and the Seattle defense is a completely different kind of force with Bam Bam the Enforcer in there. The Falcons are also missing veteran cornerback and former Husky Desmond Trufant this time around. The Falcons have three rookies starting in the defensive backfield, and they have steadily improved this season, but they have struggled at times.

Vic Beasley became a monster.

The Falcons’ second year defensive end is having a huge season, a contender for defensive player of the year. He was held without a sack through the first six games of this season, but after the Seattle game, he broke loose for a league-best 15.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles.

The Seahawks’ offensive line can run block!

Who knew? The Hawks’ line blew open huge holes for Thomas Rawls last week against Detroit. The question is whether they can do it again against a Falcons’ defense that ranked 17th in the league against the run, giving up 103 yards a game.

Russell Wilson is healthy.

Wilson was hobbled with ankle and knee injuries early in the season. In week 6 against Atlanta, he rushed 6 times for a total of seven yards. Wilson averaged only 2 yards a carry through the first six games of the season. He’s averaging better than five yards a carry over the past six games, and we really haven’t seen Russell run the football as often or as effectively as he’s capable. When he tucks the ball and runs, he becomes extremely dangerous.