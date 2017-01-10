Check the latest school closures and delays
Three arrested after two people found dead in Tacoma house fire

Posted 10:28 AM, January 10, 2017, by , Updated at 10:29AM, January 10, 2017

TACOMA, Wash. — Authorities say two adults and a juvenile have been arrested after two people were found dead in a Tacoma house fire.

The fire was reported at 2:45 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of South Yakima Avenue, near Lincoln High School.

Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke says firefighters arrived to find the home in flames. During a post-fire search, they discovered the bodies. Both appeared to be adults.

Detectives with Tacoma police said Tuesday the fire was intentionally set and it is being investigated as a homicide.

The two adults are being held in the Pierce County Jail — one for investigation of 1st degree murder (two counts) and 1st degree arson, and the other for rendering criminal assistance.