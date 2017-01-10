Snowstorm slams Portland, southwest Washington; Portland, Vancouver schools closed

PORTLAND — Several inches of snow slammed the Portland and southwestern Washington Tuesday night, forcing the closure of Interstate 84 from Troutdale to the Hood River. Portland and Vancouver, Wash., schools were also closed for Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Portland estimated up to 4 to 6 inches of snow would fall in Portland. And many people tweeted photos showing that more than 4 inches had already fallen by Tuesday night.

Both Portland and Vancouver, Wash., were under a Winter Storm Warning.

@Q13FOX 9:30 pm we have thunder snow in Portland pic.twitter.com/lrS3H7zDgT — Jeff Smith (@smitty1844) January 11, 2017

KPTV in Portland said the snow is expected to continue falling into Wednesday afternoon, with very little melting. By Wednesday evening temperatures will drop again and streets will freeze up, meteorologists at the news station said.